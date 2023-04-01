Steps underway for providing relief to people during Ramadan: Sindh Governor

Islamabad, April 01, 2023 (PPI-OT): Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that steps are being taken to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramadan. Talking to media at Orangi town, area of Karachi today, he directed officials concerned that strict action be taken against those involved in profiteering and hoarding and overcharging the commodities of daily use by violating government rate list. He said Bachat Bazaars are being arranged across the province to provide relief to the people.

