DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq has said that strict action will be taken against officers causing disrepute. He will also give awards to high-performing police officers and ensure prompt justice for citizens. Addressing a police gathering alongside SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Tariq termed public service as the force’s primary responsibility. He urged officers to directly address public complaints and ensure prompt justice in police stations.
The DIG also pledged to promptly resolve the challenges faced by the police force. He affirmed that personnel demonstrating exemplary service would be commended. SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan echoed the DIG’s commitment to accountability. Khan warned that disciplinary action would be taken against officers whose actions tarnish the department’s reputation.