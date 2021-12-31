Strict action to be taken on New Year’s Eve against one-wheeling, aerial firing, kite flying and sale and purchase of flammable substances

Lahore, December 31, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that crackdown against one-wheeling, aerial firing, kite flying and incendiary substances should be intensified across the province on eve of New Year Night.

IG Punjab, while ordering strict crackdown on drug, sheesha, ice (crystal meth) and alcohol, especially poisonous liquor, said that the culprits involved in this heinous smuggling should be brought to book. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that RPOs, DPOs should go to tehsils and police stations and hold Khuli Katchehry (open courts) to solve problems of citizens.

He said that the year 2022 would prove to be a year of further improvement for Punjab Police and eradication of organized crime would be the top priority. IG Punjab said that delay in registration of FIR is not tolerated, only free registration of crime will help in eradication of organized crime.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that field officers should visit police stations themselves and increase patrolling at night to curb crime. IG Punjab assigned special task to Lahore, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala regions with respect to New Year Night.

IG Punjab emphasized upon use of modern technology to undertake profiling of dangerous gangs in order to trace and arrest proclaimed offenders, court absconders and hardened criminals.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that supervisory officers themselves should expedite inspections by visiting police stations and other offices and also increasing patrolling at night to curb crime. Rao Sardar Ali Khan urged the owners and management of hotels, inns and residences across the province to use Hotel Eye while strict action would be taken against the violators.

He issued these instructions to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province during the last video link conference of the year 2021 held at the Central Police Office. During the conference, IG Punjab reviewed the performance of all regions this year and set targets for the New Year.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that immediate action should be taken against incidents of violence, harassment, disappearance and abuse of children and women. IG Punjab said that special attention should be paid to the prevention of cattle theft and their recovery besides arresting of organized gangs.

Giving instructions for prevention of traffic accidents, IG Punjab said that immediate action should be taken against overloading of sugarcane and straw trolleys, over speeding vehicles of public and private transport in all districts. Traffic police and Punjab Highway Police should take concrete steps in this regard.

