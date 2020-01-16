Strict action will be taken against those who throw toxic chemicals/ materials into the Kenjhar Lake: Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo

January 15, 2020

Karachi, January 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo has taken the notice of the news that toxic chemicals and materials of the factories is being thrown into Kenjhar Lake. He directed the Secretary Industries to pay immediate visit to the Kenjhar Lake and submit a report within 24 hours. On the directives of the Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Cooperative Department Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo, the Secretary Industries has visited to the site. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that if the toxic water of factories is released into the Kenjhar Lake and treatment plant is not used, action will be taken against the factory owners under the law.

He added that I have been told that treatment plants are installed in Nooriabad and K. B. feeder Kotri and these treatment plants pass through the factories to clear the water which is not dangerous. Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that Kenjhar Lake is 35 km away from Nooriabad. He said that Kenjhar Lake is a beautiful place of Sindh and the safety of Kenjhar Lake is one of our top priorities. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Sindh government is working for the betterment of Kenjhar Lake and will take all possible measures to preserve the beauty of Kenjhar Lake, he added.

For more information, contact:

Sindh Information and Archives Department

Directorate of Press Information

Government of Sindh

95-Sindh Secretariat 4-B, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-99204423, +92-21-99204401

Email: pressinformationzubair@gmail.com

Website: http://sindhinformation.gos.pk

Related Posts