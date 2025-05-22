The convener of the Sindhu River Protection Movement and GDA leader, Syed Zain Shah, condemned the martyrdom and injury of innocent workers at the hands of the Sindh government’s police and private groups under the People’s Party. He also expressed condolences to the family of the young victim regarding this incident.
In his statement, Zain Shah said that the People’s Party, for the sake of power, has sold the majority of Sindh’s resources, including the sea, lands, mineral reserves, and the water of the Sindhu River. He stated that a strong yet peaceful political struggle is ongoing throughout Sindh against this, with millions of people taking to the streets to reject the antiSindh plans of the Zardari mafia.
He further said that the heinous acts committed by the People’s Party government during the peaceful protest of Bahria Town in 2021, through their agents by causing vandalism, violence, arson, and filing false cases, are being repeated in Moro city.
Zain Shah noted that this is a conspiracy to suppress and crush millions of peaceful political workers and leaders in Sindh through a state operation.
He clarified that the peaceful struggle against the ongoing occupation of canals and lands in the past ten months in Sindh will not be allowed to become part of any violent politics.
He demanded a judicial inquiry into the Moro incident by an honest judge and appealed for those involved to be punished.
Zain Shah emphasized that he is a follower of nonviolence in politics and condemns governmental terrorism and the actions of private groups, as they would only benefit those selling Sindh.
He assured that the peaceful struggle to save the Sindhu River and its resources will continue until results are achieved.