Strong, prosperous Pakistan is real strength of China: Envoy

June 24, 2020

Islamabad, June 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser has said that relations between Pakistan and China are unparalleled and both the countries have always stood with each other at difficult times. Talking to Chinese ambassador in Pakistan, Yao Jing in Islamabad, he said these relations are based on shared geopolitical, economic, historical and strategic interests. Speaking on this occasion, the Chinese Ambassador said a strong and prosperous Pakistan is the real strength of China.

