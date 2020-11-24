Students’ health Govt’s top priority: Shafqat Mahmood

Islamabad, November 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has said that the decision to close down educational institutes was taken due to non-compliance with government-issued coronavirus SOPs. Talking to a private news channel, students’ health is top priority of government and called upon students and teachers to continuously cooperate with authorities in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Education minister also said that the students should focus on self-improvement and to continue learning during the coronavirus pandemic. He said with the help of online platforms, students can revise their lessons, practice academic exercises and obtain immediate feedback from their teachers. Minister said the decision was taken after a near consensus was reached during the National Command and Operations Centre meeting.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk