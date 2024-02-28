Students spend day with Pakistan Army in Mir Ali

MIR ALI: In Mir Ali, Tehsil of North Waziristan, students spent a day with Pakistan Army, according to official report on Wednesday.

The purpose of this day was to provide awareness to the students of North Waziristan about the daily activities of Pakistan Army, information about modern equipment and sacrifices made for peace.

The students were delighted to see the military equipment and expressed their intention to join the Pakistan Army. Various games were also organized for the entertainment of the students.

On this occasion, the students expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army and expressed their desire to spend more such memorable days with Pakistan Army in the future as well.