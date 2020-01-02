Students start year with anti-CAA, NRC protests

January 2, 2020

Bathinda, January 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): Protests in India against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) continued on the first day of 2020 as activists of Punjab Students Union, Naujawan Bharat Sabha and Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) held demonstrations in colleges across Punjab under the banner ‘Young India campaign against NRC, NPR, CAA’.

Protests were held at Nehru Memorial College, Mansa; Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur; and government colleges in Malerkotla and Sangrur. A protest was also held at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur. In Bathinda, All India Students Association (AISA) held protests at Government Rajindra College and ITI. Activists of Inquilabi Naujawan Sabha and Dr Ambedkar Library and Club also participated in protests at Bathinda.

Students are demanding the rollback of CAA and scrapping of National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Rashpinder Jimmy, president of one wing of PSU, said the act is unacceptable since it is against the spirit of the Indian Constitution. “It discriminates against a particular religion. Our Constitution clearly mentions equality on the basis of class, caste, creed and religion, but the NDA government is trying to divide the country,” he said, adding that students would hold a protest at Malerkotla on January 3 and give a call for boycotting exams in all colleges of Punjab on January 8.

AISA activist Sukhjit Ramanandi said CAA was discriminatory in nature and would divide the country on religious lines. “Students of the country will never tolerate it and will continue holding protests till the Centre agrees to withdraw it,” he said.

