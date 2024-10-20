Students and teachers of Government Girls Degree College Turbat visited headquarters of FC Balochistan (South) in Turbat.
They laid floral wreaths at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and recited fateha for the martyrs.
They paid tribute to the sacrifices of FC Balochistan (South) for the defence of the country and vowed that they will always stand by their armed forces.
On the occasion, the students were shown stalls of different arms and equipment used by FC.
Interacting with the officers, the students and teachers said it was a memorable day for them with FC Balochistan (South). Later, they also watched a documentary highlighting the services of the forces.