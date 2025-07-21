The Chief Minister of Sindh has commended the security forces and Levies for a successful operation against terrorists in Malakand. He termed the operation a significant achievement, declaring the arrests and killings of extremists a major success.
The Chief Minister acknowledged the great sacrifices rendered by the security personnel in maintaining the sovereignty and security of the country. He expressed complete confidence in the country’s protectors, saying that with such brave individuals, the country is safe.
He condemned the terrorists, hinting at their inevitable end. The provincial leader vowed to completely eliminate these dangerous groups from the region. He concluded his statement by paying tribute to the great sacrifices of the security forces.