KARACHI:Multan Sultan’s Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara and Adam Lyth have reached and are undergoing their isolation period ahead of the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) remaining matches.

According to information, Imran Tahir and Andy Flower flied later in the day on Monday from Dubai and are supposed to check in the hotel in the early hours of Tuesday.

Among local players, captain Shan Masood, Sohail Tanveer, M. Irfan and Ali Shafique have joined the squad and are presently undergoing their isolation period.

Shahid Afridi will be joining the squad today (Tuesday) and undergo the necessary protocols. All players presently with their domestic teams in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy also joined the squad Monday night after fulfilling all necessary protocols.

Players on national duty will join the squad on November 11.