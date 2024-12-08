The Superhighway, a key gateway to the city, has turned into a hub of encroachments and a traffic nightmare due to the alleged negligence of the Motorway Police and local authorities, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor on Sunday.
In a statement issued by PDP office, Mr Shakoor highlighted the crippling traffic congestion on the Superhighway, particularly near Suhrab Goth, where daily traffic jams have become routine. Traffic bound for and from the Lyari Expressway often remains gridlocked for hours, exacerbated by unchecked encroachments reportedly under the protection of law enforcement and local officials, he stated.
‘Private bus operators have unlawfully occupied green belts to establish illegal terminals, creating severe disruptions,’ Shakoor said. ‘Service roads in some areas are either missing or unusable, forcing all kinds of vehicles-from heavy trucks to donkey carts-onto the main highway. This chaos has resulted in frequent, often fatal, accidents.’
He cited a recent tragic incident near Jamali Bridge, where a professor and his wife lost their lives in a road accident.
Shakoor further alleged that dumpers and other heavy vehicles are parked indiscriminately along both the service roads and main thoroughfare, turning sections of the Superhighway into an unofficial truck terminal. Despite repeated complaints, he claimed, authorities have failed to relocate this ‘dumper adda’ due to alleged collusion between local officials and encroachers.
Adding to the chaos is a sprawling slum along the highway, which Shakoor described as the largest in District East. He accused local administration and police of supporting the settlement, which he claimed not only mars the gateway to the city but also serves as a hub for drug trafficking and other crimes.
The PDP chairman called for urgent measures to address the situation, including the evacuation of green belts and service roads between Suhrab Goth and Jamali Bridge. Encroachers such as transporters, vendors, and slum dwellers should be relocated to alternative sites if necessary, he suggested.
He urged the Karachi mayor to personally inspect the area and take steps to widen roads near the Lyari Expressway’s entry and exit points, which he said could easily be achieved by clearing encroachments. Shakoor also recommended building new flyovers, fully restoring service roads, and preventing reoccupation through the installation of barriers.
Highlighting the need for better public transport options, Shakoor stressed that additional bus routes should be introduced in the area to reduce reliance on rickshaws.
‘The government must act decisively to restore order on the Superhighway,’ he concluded.