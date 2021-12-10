Supervisory officers will be responsible for complaints of illegal detention or torture: IG Punjab

Lahore, December 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that supervisory officers should hold regular open courts (Katchehry) in their districts for easy resolution of complaints of citizens. IG Punjab said that officers and officials should treat senior citizens and women with respect and good manners and all possible steps should be taken to solve their problems.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that those who do not take interest in resolving grievances of citizens, they will removed from field posting. Supervisory officers should expedite inspections of police stations and other police offices in their districts. He said that if any incident of corruption and bribery was found, officers and officials involved in it will be expelled from department.

He said that my message is clear that any officer or official who has tarnished the image of the department has no right to remain in the department. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that delay in registration of FIR is not tolerated in any case. If there is a complaint of delay in FIR from any place then action will be taken against those responsible.

He expressed these view while taking action on applications of citizens in open court (Khuli Katchehry) at Central police office today. IG Punjab issued immediate orders after hearing the problems of citizens coming from different cities. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed various RPOs and DPOs to personally hear petitions of citizens. IG Punjab said that protection of lives and property of people and maintenance of law and order is the main duty of police and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He said that the supervisory officers would be responsible for any complaint of illegal detention or torture of detainees. The basic human rights of the accused should not be violated under any circumstances. IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is a disciplined force therefore all police officers and personnel must take care of punctuality and discipline.

He said that matters of police stations should be improved through effective supervision so that problems of citizens could be solved at their doorsteps. IG Punjab directed that if any officer or officials was found in supporting the criminals, there should be no delay in taking departmental and legal actions against them. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that he would soon visit all districts of province for inspection of police stations and police offices. Supervisory officers should improve performance of professional matters with effective supervision.

