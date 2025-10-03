Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sindh Ameer, Kashif Saeed Shaikh, has said that anyone supporting Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza plan would be guilty of “treason to the Muslim Ummah,” a clear betrayal of the nation’s founding principles.
Addressing a gathering of district officials, Shaikh emphasized that the Pakistani nation remains steadfast in the vision of its founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who explicitly described Israel as a “dagger in the heart of the Muslim Ummah.” He reiterated the long-standing position that Israel is an illegitimate state and Pakistan will never recognize it.
The provincial ameer questioned the authority of any individual to consent to the Trump plan without the will of the Pakistani people. Pointing to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, he said that despite two years of intense bombing and what he termed genocide, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has failed to bend, let alone eliminate, Hamas. Consequently, Shaikh argued, any future agreement that does not include Hamas is unacceptable.
Making a sweeping accusation, Shaikh claimed that “the bodies of 70,000 martyrs of Gaza are sealed with the stamp of fifty-seven Islamic countries.” He alleged that Trump’s plan was first presented to these countries, and only after their approval did Netanyahu and Trump publicly announce it. He described any support for the plan by Pakistan’s civil and military leadership as a direct contradiction to the legacy of the Quaid-e-Azam.
Turning to domestic affairs, the JI leader criticized the current government, which he described as a product of “Form 47,” for its incompetence and flawed policies. He argued that the administration has alienated the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit and warned that future generations will pay the price for these actions. He condemned the criminalization of demands for rights over resources and the use of force against peaceful protests.
Focusing on provincial matters, Shaikh strongly criticized the 18-year rule of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh, describing it as a period of torment marked by “the rule of dacoits, hunger, poverty, unemployment, and deprivation.”
He concluded by appealing to the people of Sindh to reject the “oppressive landlords, waderas, and pirs” and support Jamaat-e-Islami for a secure future. He urged mass participation in the party’s nationwide convention from November 21 to 23, calling it the key to achieving “true freedom” and laying the foundation for an Islamic Pakistan. Maulana Hizbullah Jakhro, Naeem Kamboh, and other local leaders were also present at the event.