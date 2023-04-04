Supreme Court declares ECP’s decision of postponing elections in Punjab, KP as null and void

Islamabad, April 04, 2023 (PPI-OT):A three-member bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has declared null and void the Election Commission’s 22nd March decision of postponing the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

