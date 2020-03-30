Supreme Court hears Criminal Petition No. 299 of 2020

March 30, 2020

Islamabad, March 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): A five member bench, headed by Hon’ble Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Chief Justice of Pakistan and comprising other four Hon’ble Judges, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Mainkhel, Hon’ble’ble Mr. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Hon’ble Mr. Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the Criminal Petition No. 299 of 2020 Raja Muhammad Nadeem vs The State and other, (Against the order dated 20.3.2020 passed by the Islamabad High Court Islamabad in Cr. Misc. No.214/2020). The case was heard today i.e. 30.03.2020 and the bench passed the following order:-

ORDER

We have heard learned counsel for the petitioner, the learned Attorney General for Pakistan, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, President of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association and Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council. Let in the first instance, notices be issued to the respondents, particularly Mr. Niaz Ullah Khan Niazi, Advocate General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Mr. Tariq Mehmood Khokhar, Additional Attorney General, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmed, Chief Commissioner, ICT, Mr. Hamza Shafqat, Deputy Commissioner, ICT, Mr. Waqar-ud-Din Syyid, Deputy Inspector General of Police, ICT, Secretary Health, ICT, Inspector General (Prisons), ICT, Home Secretaries of all the Provinces as well as the remaining Advocate Generals so also the Prosecutor Generals of the Provinces, namely, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and KP, Inspector General of Police, Gilgit-Baltistan and Prosecutor Generals NAB and ANF.

We also appoint Sheikh Zameer Hussain, ASC as amicus curiae to assist this Court. Let the matter be fixed day after tomorrow. Until then, no further order shall be passed by any of the High Courts and by any of the Provincial Governments/ICT/Gilgit-Baltistan of releasing the prisoners from the jails. If any order has been passed regarding release of the prisoners and not given effect or implemented till now, the same shall not be acted upon until further orders of this Court.

Re-list on 1.4.2020, at 11.30 a.m.

