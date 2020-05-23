Survey, control operation continues in locusts affected areas countrywide

May 23, 2020

Islamabad, May 23, 2020 (PPI-OT):Survey and control operation continues in areas affected by locusts across the country. According to National Disaster Management Authority, locust is now present in 49 districts of the country. Of these, thirty are in Balochistan, seven in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ten in Punjab and two in Sindh.

An area of 477,000 hectares was surveyed during the last twenty-four hours, of which 6,100 hectares was treated. In Balochistan, spray was conducted on 4,000 hectares of land and in Punjab 1,400 hectares was treated with sprays. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4,000 hectares was treated while in Sindh 3,00 hectares of land came under treatment.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts