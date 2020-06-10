Survey, spray operations underway countrywide to control locust: NDMA

June 10, 2020

Islamabad, June 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says survey and spray operations are underway across the country to control the locust. According to the spokesperson of NDMA, survey of 326000 hectares of area has been carried out while 10,000 hectares have been sprayed across the country during last twenty-four hours.

He said the crop munching bug exists in 51 districts of the country including 33 districts in Balochistan, 10 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2 in Punjab and 6 in Sindh. He said 7886 hectares in Balochistan, 960 hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 hectares in Punjab and 1161 hectares in Sindh have been sprayed during last twenty-four hours. The Spokesperson said that over 566 thousand hectares of area has so far been sprayed across the country.

