National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

Survey, spray operations underway to control locust across country: NDMA

June 8, 2020

Islamabad, June 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): National Disaster Management Authority says survey and spray operations are underway to control the locust across the country. According to spokesperson of NDMA, survey of 355,000 hectares of area has been carried out while 4830 hectares have been sprayed across the country during last twenty-four hours. He said crop munching bug exists in forty-eight districts of the country including thirty-three districts in Balochistan, ten in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two in Punjab and three in Sindh.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner