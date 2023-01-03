Suspect killed in Rawalpindi police encounter

Rawalpindi: A suspect was killed in an alleged police encounter in Morgah area of Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a patrolling team signaled a Honda car to stop at Jhelum Road but it ignored the police signal. Following that, the police started chasing the car. The occupants of the car opened firing on the police team when they saw the cops were chasing them.

The police retaliated their fire and one of the suspects suffered critical injuries from the gunshot while his accomplices managed to escape. The wounded suspect was shifted to DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi where he died. Police sources claimed that they were involved in several muggings and used to rob overseas Pakistanis.