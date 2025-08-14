Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, MNA, was unanimously elected Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on National Heritage and Culture on Wednesday. The election took place during a committee meeting at Parliament House.
The meeting commenced with the Joint Secretary (Committees) explaining the election process. Ms. Mahtab Akbar Rashdi nominated Ms. Iftikhar for the chairperson position, seconded by Ms. Samar Haroon Bilour. The committee members then voted unanimously for Ms. Iftikhar.
After the election, the Joint Secretary conveyed congratulations from the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Secretary General of the National Assembly, pledging complete secretariat assistance for the committee’s operations.
Ms. Iftikhar thanked the members for their trust and committed to leading the committee collaboratively. Several legislators, including Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry (Chief Whip), Aijaz Hussain Jhakrani (PPPP Whip), and Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, offered their congratulations and support.
Among the MNAs present were Shaista Khan, Samar Haroon Bilour, Saeeda Jamshid, Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, Natasha Daultana, Saba Talpur, Sajid Khan, Zulfiqar Ali, Umair Khan Niazi, and Khurram Shahzad Virk, along with high-ranking officials from the National Assembly Secretariat.