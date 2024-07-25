Syngenta Pakistan, a leading agriculture innovation and technology company that provides crop protection, seeds, and digital services to millions of Pakistani farmers, has introduced ‘Cropwise Grower’ application – a free-of-cost, highly innovative digital solution to engage and advise the Pakistani farmers to enhance their farm productivity. Within 1 year, the ‘Cropwise Grower’ has become Pakistan’s Fastest Growing Agri-Tech App, offering multiple features including instant detection and diagnosis of crop-diseases, pests or other threats to the farmers’ crops.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, at the time of this publication, it is the Top Trending App on ‘Android Play Store’ in the ‘Education Category’ with 600,000+ downloads, covering over 4 million acres of farmland. Cropwise Grower app offers multiple features, including instant detection and diagnosis of crop diseases, pests and other threats to the crops. The App’s ‘scan, detect and diagnose’ feature called Crop Doctor is powered by the most advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) based mechanism, which provides a one-stop solution to farmers to identify crop problems and address these problems efficiently. Besides recommending products suitable for various crop-growth stages, it provides crop-management information and tutorials on the timely identification of pests and diseases. The farmers can also avail other services, including; Area-specific weather alerts and Crop Advisory accessible through the WhatsApp link and Toll-Free Number of this App. A crop calendar can be downloaded, along with details about pests, diseases, nutrients, Syngenta products and other relevant data, to help the farmers take timely actions to keep the crops healthy, from sowing to harvest.

‘Cropwise Grower’ offers several other valuable facilities such as an e-commerce module for online ordering of products, ‘Naya Savera’ franchise locations and a deeper understanding of spraying windows based on localized weather information and evolving environment. The e-commerce feature of this App – ‘Naya Savera Online’ has garnered significant traction from the farmers who have utilized this feature to order Syngenta’s best-in-class products for delivery at their farmgate.

Speaking on the occasion, Zeeshan Hasib Baig (Country General Manager, Syngenta Pakistan) said: ‘Syngenta Pakistan’s core strength lies in its close relationship with the growers. We are thrilled to share this important milestone which is a testament to the hard work of our team and the incredible support of our farmers. To further bring smart solutions closer to farmers and to enable them to be more self-sufficient, we will continue to provide the best services to our growers as we reach even greater heights.’

Syngenta Pakistan, a subsidiary of Syngenta Group based in Basel Switzerland, is the leading agriculture company and is providing crop protection, biologicals, seeds and other crop enhancement products. We offer complete solutions for all major crops including Cotton, Wheat, Rice, Sugarcane, Corn, Vegetables and Fruits. Naya Savera is Syngenta Pakistan’s exclusive franchise network responsible for distributing our crop protection products across Pakistan. With over 950 outlets, Naya Savera along with our team helps farmers/growers in making the best choice for their crops. Syngenta revolves around addressing the challenges faced by growers in order to contribute towards sustainable agriculture growth and subsequently providing greater food security.