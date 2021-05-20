Systems Limited Announces New CSR Initiative with The Citizens Foundation to Bring Education to Underprivileged Students

Karachi, May 20, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pulling the veil off another remarkable CSR initiative, CEO and Managing Director Systems Limited Mr. Asif Peer announced a new partnership with non-profit organization The Citizens Foundation (TCF) to provide formal education opportunities to students in underprivileged areas. The extraordinary initiative will see Pakistan’s biggest technology organization join hands with one of the country’s largest privately-owned networks of low-cost formal educational institutions. The drive will kick off with the establishment of a secondary school in Burewala, Punjab.

Announcing this partnership In a heartfelt video message, Mr. Asif Peer said, “I’m committing to you all that we’ll be building a school in Burewala with TCF, who have done wonders in educating masses of needy kids.” Pledging his continued support for this initiative, he added, “We’ll continue doing this because this is our future and as a responsible organization, we will continue to do such CSR activities.”

The initiative came to fruition as a result of a cordial exchange of “Letters of Hope” between the top management of Systems Limited and students of TCF on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The letters exchanged messages of affection, compassion and hope during these testing times. One such letter was from Muhammad Adnan, a Burewala native, who shared his aspirations of becoming a doctor and his wish of having a secondary school in his vicinity. This exchange caught the eye of prominent social media influencers and ultimately led to Systems Limited’s management taking the onus to help these young children fulfil their dreams, and CEO Asif Peer making the official announcement.

Literacy forms the backbone of a country’s development and progress. Pakistan’s literacy rate of 58% is comparatively lower than that of neighbouring countries China (80%) and India (74%). This significantly hinders opportunities to acquire the skills and technical knowledge required to boost the country’s economic growth. And with over 60% of Pakistan’s population in rural areas which have limited formal education opportunities, such initiatives hold pivotal importance.

