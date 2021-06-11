Systems Limited Announces Partnership with SAP to Accelerate Digitization for Unity Foods Limited

Karachi, June 10, 2021 (PPI-OT):Systems Limited, a certified partner of global enterprise software giant SAP, has signed a new project with Unity Foods Limited to help them achieve advanced end-to-end digitization. The company, which is Pakistan’s leading producer of food and feed products, is all set to embark on a digital transformation journey with SAP’s cutting-edge solutions and Systems Limited as the implementation partner of choice.

As part of this project signing, SAP and Systems Limited will team up to enable the digitization of Unity Foods Limited’s enterprise systems, human resource functions and procurement operations. SAP S4/HANA will be implemented to streamline operations across Unity Foods’s different business units through automation. Moreover, the company’s HR functions will be modernized with the implementation of cloud-based human capital management solution SAP Success Factors. Furthermore, the company’s paper-based procurement and vendor management processes will be completely reimagined and digitized with the help of SAP Ariba.

This project is part of a bigger, strategic roadmap aimed at completely revamping Unity Foods Limited’s entire infrastructure with cutting-edge technologies like Blockchain, automation and AI/ML across every business unit to propel the entire group of companies into a new era of growth. As SAP’s partner, Systems Limited holds pivotal importance in helping Unity Foods Limited realize its vision.

Systems Limited announced its partnership with SAP back in February 2021 to accelerate advanced digital transformation initiatives in Pakistan. The project with Unity Foods Limited is one of the many initiatives where the two industry leaders will be joining forces with their ERP and industrial automation prowess to prime the country’s leading organizations across industries drive growth through advanced technological innovations.

