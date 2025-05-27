Member of National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb on Saturday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign in collaboration with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon.
The polio campaign is set to formally begin on May 26 and will continue for one week. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the CEO of the District Health Authority and other officials.
‘Eradicating polio is a shared national responsibility of both the government and the people,’ said Tahira Aurangzeb. She urged parents to fully cooperate with the polio teams during the campaign.
Tahira Aurangzeb also called on media, religious scholars, and teachers to help spread the message of polio awareness to every household. ‘A healthy generation is the guarantee of a bright future for Pakistan,’ said DC Islamabad Irfan Memon.
DC Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema emphasized that every child will be ensured to receive polio drops. He added that the district administration is utilizing all available resources to eliminate polio.
‘Complete eradication of polio is not possible without public cooperation,’ DC Hasan Waqar Cheema remarked.