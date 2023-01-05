Talented Youth Internship Program’ being launched for 30,000 unemployed graduates: Ahsan

Islamabad: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said “Talented Youth Internship Program” is being launched for thirty thousand unemployed graduates. Speaking to the representatives of private sector here in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the duration of internship will be six months and a monthly stipend of twenty-five thousand rupees will be given to the internees. He said this program will help the youth work in the industry.

The Minister for Planning and Development said the future of Pakistan depends on equipping the youth with the purposeful education and skills. He said we will have to work collectively while rising above our differences to steer the country out of crisis.