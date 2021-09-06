Taliban claim complete control of Afghan province of Panjshir

Islamabad, September 06, 2021 (PPI-OT):Taliban has claimed to have taken complete control of Panjshir province. Addressing a news conference in Kabul on Monday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said an effort was made to address the situation in Panjshir through dialogue and Jirga. He said our people do not want war anymore.

The spokesperson announced a general amnesty for the people of Panjshir, assuring that no revenge will be taken from them. He said there will be complete ban on keeping weapons and aerial firing. Regarding reopening of Kabul airport, he said that with the assistance of Turkey, Qatar and an organization of Middle East country the airport is being operationalized.

Responding to a question, the Taliban spokesperson said a Pakistani delegation comprising security officials visited Kabul and put forward their security concerns. He reassured that the Afghan land will not be allowed to be used against Pakistan. He said Pakistan has also given the assurance of its complete cooperation for peace and stability in the country.

The Taliban spokesperson said that they want the best of diplomatic and economic ties with China and Pakistan and want to become part of projects such as CPEC and CASA1000. Replying to a question about business activities in the country, Zabihullah Mujahid said that national traders and businessmen have assured to resume business activities.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk