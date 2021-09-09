Taliban must follow true Sharia, ensure rights: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, September 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the People’s Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti has said that Taliban have come to fore as a reality. Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said, “The Taliban, which have taken over the reins of Afghanistan, must follow true Sharia (Islamic law), which guarantees rights of all, including women.”

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan last month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1. It took over Kabul on August 15 and on Tuesday, unveiled an interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

“Taliban have come to the fore as a reality. If they want to govern Afghanistan, they will have to follow the true Sharia law as laid down in the Quran which guarantees rights of women, children and elderly,” Ms Mufti said. If the Taliban follow the example of governance set by Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him) in Madina, they will set an example for the world, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org