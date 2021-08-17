Tarin directs to accelerate import of wheat, sugar to ensure sufficient stocks

Islamabad, August 17, 2021 (PPI-OT): Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has directed the ministries concerned to accelerate the import of wheat and sugar to ensure availability of sufficient stocks for smooth supply. He said this while presiding over a meeting along with Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam and Special Assistant on Food Security Jamshed Cheema in Islamabad. The meeting reviewed the price trend of the essential commodities. The Finance Minister asked the representatives of the provincial governments to take corrective measures for reducing price differential between farm and retail prices.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk