Tauqeer Ul Haq elected as new Chairman of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association

Karachi, October 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Tauqeer Ul Haq has been elected as the new Chairman of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association for the term 2020-21. Tauqeer Ul Haq is Karachi based Managing Director of a pharmaceutical company. Rawalpindi-based Arshad Mehmood, who also represents the North Zone of the association, has been elected as the new senior vice-chairman of the PPMA for the upcoming term. Lahore-based Mian Khalid Misbah UR Rehman has been elected as the vice-chairman of the PPMA.

New members of the Central Executive Committee of the PPMA from the South Zone are Taimur Usman, Saboor Ahmed, Shamim Ahmed, Ehsan Naseer Awan, Muhammad Abdullah, Asad Notta, Javed Ghulam Muhammad, Najeeb UR Rehman, Naveed Nawazish Ali Hakim, Jalal Uddin Zafar, Nadar Hassan Khan, Nusrat Munshi. From the North Zone, the new CEC members are: Ansar Farooq Ch, M Farrukh Arif, Zeeshan Haider, Aman ullah Sheikh, Ehtisham UL Haq, Qazi M Mansoor Dilawar, Mian Muhammad Zaka-ur-Rehman, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Nadeem Zafar, Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal, and Qurat-ul-Ain Irfan.

For more information, contact:

Central Office,

Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA)

House No: 474, Street No. 34, Sector I/8-2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Phone: +92-51-4435104

Director: +92-51-4435103

Fax: +92-51-4435105

E-mail: info@ppma.org.pk

Website: www.ppma.org.pk