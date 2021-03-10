TCL Pakistan Opens its Second Flagship Store in Islamabad

Islamabad, March 10, 2021 (PPI-OT): TCL, Pakistan’s leading TV brand, has opened its second flagship store in Islamabad. The newly launched store is located at Rauf Tower, DHA 2, Islamabad. The brand aims to provide consumers a hassle-free shopping experience as they venture out to buy new electronics. To commemorate the opening, the brand is offering exclusive discounts, offers, and gifts with every purchase.

The flagship store further aims to strengthen TCL Pakistan’s presence in the country by bringing a full array of LED TVs including QLED TV, UHD TV, and Smart TVs alongside its expanded range of Smart Air Conditioners and Sound Bars to give customers a premium shopping experience for the entire TCL product range.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the store, Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing of TCL Pakistan, said: “The new flagship store reflects TCL’s strong relationship with their customers in Pakistan and portrays the brand’s commitment to making the best technology readily available all across the country.”

“This store will help customers experience TCL’s cutting-edge Smart Connectivity where you can control your devices like your AC, Lighting, Curtains all through your voice or through the TV or the TCL App on your phone. We will continue to work on expanding our network and bringing the latest technology and innovation to provide the best experience to our customers,” he added.

TCL has maintained its position as the No. 1 TV brand in Pakistan and the 2nd Largest TV brand in the global consumer electronics industry, with a global presence in over 150 countries. TCL aims to further broaden its footprint across the country, giving customers the best Smart CE solutions available worldwide.

For more information, contact:

TCL Electronics Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited

Tel: +92-0800-00099 (Toll Free)

Email: customercarepak@tcl.com

Website: https://www.tclpakistan.com/

