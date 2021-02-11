Karachi, February 11, 2021 (PPI-OT): TDAP’s 1st International Virtual Textile Exhibition – Virtual TEXPO just concluded to create history by becoming the first ever such initiative on the government level to arrange a virtual exhibition for the most significant sector of country’s exports. Virtual TEXPO is the initiative by the Ministry of Commerce, organised by Pegasus Consultancy to facilitate exporters and manufacturers to reach traditional and potential export markets for Pakistani textile products.

The concept of Virtual TEXPO was initiated by the Advisor to the Prime Minister, Mr. Razzak Dawood and Secretary at Ministry of Commerce Mr. M. Sualeh Faruqi, which was successfully executed by TDAP leadership. To convert this concept in to reality, the event managers Pegasus Consultancy created a virtual exhibition platform which replicated the purpose and functionality of a real trade show into a virtual experience in collaboration with their technical partner E-Event World Canada.

Held from 1st February to 5th, Virtual TEXPO was live round-the-clock to exhibit textile-based products on exclusively created virtual platform ‘Pegasus Virtual World’. The initiative was also supported by the leading textile exporters including Gul Ahmed, Interloop, Lucky Textile Mills, Chen One, Soorty Enterprises, Masood Textiles and Bari Textile Mills who participated as sponsors.

Previously, TEXPO events were held physically in 2016 and 2019. Due to the pandemic and the resultant limitations on physical events, TDAP took the mammoth step of digitizing this prestigious and largest display for textile products for the international community, said, Aamer Khanzada, Managing Director, Pegasus Consultancy. He informed that Total of 57 companies from high-end fashion apparel, ready-made garments, home textiles, fabrics and pandemic-relevant products like personal protective equipment Masks and face coverings exhibited virtually in TEXPO.

The initiative received an overwhelming response from the international community and 4,700 visitors registered at the virtual platform. Over the 5 days, the visitors continued visiting the virtual booths as per the convenience of their time and also conducted online B2B meetings with the exhibitors. In addition to exhibition, trade webinars and trend gallery were also a part of Virtual TEXPO, Khanzada added.

