TDAP Hyderabad organizes Webinar with Toledo (USA) to highlight export potential of this region

Karachi, October 23, 2020 (PPI-OT):TDAP Hyderabad organized a Webinar with Toledo (USA) to highlight export potential of this region. It is pertinent to mention here that the city of Hyderabad established an international sister city relationship with the city of Toledo, USA in 2011. To tap this opportunity, TDAP Hyderabad organised a Webinar with Toledo, which was attended by Mr. James Hartunj, The President, Toledo Sister Cities International, Dr. Anwer Ali, Chairman Hyderabad-Toledo Sister City Committee, Mr. Paul Zito, Vice President, RGP and Ms. Sabrina D’Onofrio, Chamber of Commerce, Toledo, USA.

The participants from Hyderabad included the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other distinguished participants, Mr. Mehmood Nawaz Shah, Senior Vice President, Sindh Abadgar Board, Hyderabad, Dr. Bhai Khan Shar, Director, Centre of Excellence, Jamshoro, Mr. Younus Khatri, Director M/s HB International, Mr. Khalid Sadaf, Chilly Growers Association, to name a few.

Mr. Ashiq Hussain, Deputy Director, TDAP, Hyderabad welcomed the participants and briefed the product range including Mangoes, Banana, Rice, Chilli and other potential agricultural products. Moreover, he highlighted the industrial products of this region and requested to facilitate exports from Pakistan by arranging buyers from USA. Mr. James Hartunj, pledged to strengthen Hyderabad Toledo relations by enhancing commercial ties between two cities.

Dr. Paul Zito briefed that Pakistan has agriculture potential and the food companies of Toledo can import food items from Pakistan. Dr. Anwer Ali agreed to visit Pakistan and hold meeting with TDAP Management for enhancing exports to USA in general and Toledo in particular. To continue the efforts to materialise relations between Hyderabad and Toledo, the trade bodies of this region are planning to hold a Webinar with Toledo on economy, education and culture and TDAP will take a lead in the upcoming webinar.

