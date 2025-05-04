Higher Secondary exams under the Sukkur Board are set to commence on Monday, May 5, and there is significant concern among professors regarding the implementation of E-Marking.
According to the teachers, no formal training has been provided for this technical change, nor has any procedure been explained.
The Sindh government had announced that E-Marking would be implemented in 2026, but its sudden application could affect both teachers and students. In light of this situation, a meeting of professors and lecturers was held on Saturday in Khairpur.
The meeting was attended by officials from the Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association Sukkur Region, including Professor Mushtaq Phulpoto, Professor Lal Bux Soho, Professor Fida Mahesar, Professor Najam-ul-Hasan, and Professor Akbar Mangrio. They issued a joint statement expressing their concerns.
The teachers stated that the immediate implementation of E-Marking could affect the transparency of exams. They demanded that comprehensive training be provided to the teachers so they can work effectively with this new system.