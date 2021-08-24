Lahore, August 24, 2021 (PPI-OT):Team members of the Special Monitoring Unit led by Fazeel Asif called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office today. Fazeel Asif presented third-year performance report of the government to Chief Minister. The report carries an overview of the performance of provincial departments and institutes.

The Chief Minister lauded the performance of the Special Monitoring Unit in compiling the report. Fazeel Asif briefed the Chief Minister about the performance of departments and their issues. The Chief Minister gave instructions to the Special Monitoring Unit team about their future targets and reforms. Usman Buzdar asserted that the performance of public departments would be reviewed on regular basis.

He said that accurate statistics are of utmost necessary to evaluate the performance of government departments adding that a fool proof mechanism will be devised to gauge the performance of all the departments. He further stated that the unit will have to focus on monitoring in order to evaluate the performance of government departments.

Officers and personnel of outstanding performance in government departments will be encouraged, said Usman Buzdar. Those who show laxity in public service and welfare will not be tolerated. Those who met the Chief Minister included Alia Hasnain, Zunish Rashid, Hamza Tariq, Ahsan Sohail, Hamza Afsar Khan, Tanvir ul Zaman, Khadija Faisal, Ali Sial, Rao Aniq Younis, Muhammad Faisal Hanif and Ali Bodla.

For more information, contact:

Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab

Government of the Punjab

8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99205562-3

Fax: +92-42-99205561

Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/