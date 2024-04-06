Teen girl critically injured in Bahawalnagar acid attack

LAHORE: An 18-year-old girl was critically injured when acid was thrown on her by a scoundrel in Bahawalnagar on Saturday.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital while the accused escaped from the scene.

According to the FIR, the incident took place in village Dhani Malapar in the limits of Donga Bonga police station.

Sidra Bibi was returning to her home after attending Mehfil-e-Naat at a local seminary when the attacker threw acid on her.

The accused used to harass the girl and on the day of incident he was hiding in fields and when Sidra came near him, he threw acid on her face and escaped from the scene.

After the incident, the victim was admitted to the hospital. Police were conducting raids for the arrest of the accused.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the acid attack on a girl in Bahawalnagar.

The chief minister ordered the concerned authorities to immediately arrest the accused.

Maryam Nawaz sought a report from Punjab inspector general of police.