LARKANA: A teenage boy committed suicide in Badeh town of Larkana district on Sunday.

After being dejected over a domestic issue, Naeem Ali Mangi, 17, took a poisonous substance in Dargah Mohalla of Badeh town. As a result, his health deteriorated.

He was brought to Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana where doctors pronounced him dead. A mourning atmosphere was prevalent at the victim’s Mohalla in the town.