Teenage boy killed in acid attack in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A teenage boy fell victim to an acid throwing incident and succumbed to his wounds in Sukkur on Monday. Reportedly, some unknown persons threw acid on 16-year-old Amir Magsi in Freckle Colony in Sukkur. The boy was immediately taken to the Civil Hospital. His condition was quite critical as 50% of his body was burned by the acid. Doctors referred him to the Gambat Hospital.

But the boy could not sustain any longer and died at Gambat Hospital. The father of the deceased boy said that the accused broke into their house and threw acid on his son. He said his family had no enmity with anyone. He demanded of authorities to provide him justice.