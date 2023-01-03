Teenage boy shot dead during engagement function in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A teenage boy was shot dead during an engagement function in Hyderabad, turning merriment into mourning on Tuesday.

Reportedly, during an engagement function in Khursheed Town in Hyderabad, some men opened fire and killed an 18-year-old boy identified as Awais. Police arrested four accused who opened fire during the function. Further investigations were underway. Two injured robbers held during police encounters

Police arrested two alleged robbers in injured condition from Korangi. In two different police encounters in Korangi, the law enforcers arrested two dacoits who got hurt during the encounters. According to police, the accused used to rob citizens. Police recovered weapons, a motorcycle, cash and other stolen articles from their possession. Korangi SSP Sajid Sidozai informed that the encounters were held near Coast Guard Korangi and Korangi Dhai Number.