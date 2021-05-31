Telemetry system to be installed soon on dams, canals: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said telemetry system will soon be installed on dams and canals to ensure transparency in water distribution amongst the provinces.

Addressing a news conference along with Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh here on Monday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given clear directions in this regard in order to properly monitor water flow.

Farrukh Habib regretted that the PPP is doing politics on the issue of water to create disparity amongst the provinces. He however said the opposition party cannot hoodwink the masses.

He said the federal government is ready to take along all the provinces on the water issue. He regretted that no attention was paid to the construction of dams in the past. Our water storage capacity decreased from 15.74 million acres to thirteen million acres feet.

Farrukh Habib said we have started construction work on ten dams which will significantly increase the water capacity. He said the construction of dams will also help generate clean and cheap electricity besides providing clean water to the people.

Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari said Punjab is facing water shortage of twenty two percent and Sindh seventeen percent. He said we have proposed deployment of independent observers to clear misunderstandings amongst the provinces over the water issue.

In his remarks, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said both Punjab and Sindh provinces are facing water shortage due to less rains this year. He however was confident that the water situation will improve in the coming weeks.