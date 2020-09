Karachi:The second edition of Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships begins today (Saturday) at the synthetic turf Tennis courts of Beach View Club. Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) is organizing the tournament.

Organizers have received more than 100 entries for different events from Karachi and other districts of Sindh. According to seeding, Farhan Altaf, Eraj Batool and Kashan Tariq are top seeds in men’s and women’s singles and under 15 Singles respectively.