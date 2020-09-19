(Tennis): Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis Tourney begins next Saturday

Karachi: The second edition of Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship will run from September 26 to October 3 here Beach View Club. Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) will organize the event.

Event in the championship includes men’s singles and doubles, Under-17 singles, Under-15 singles, Under-13 singles, Under-11 singles Under-9 singles, Under-15 doubles, soft tennis men’s and ladies singles and wheelchair tennis doubles.

Interested players should register their names latest by September 24. Entries should be sent to tournament referee Muhammad Khalid Rehmani.

