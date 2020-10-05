(Tennis): Aqeel finds easier path to tennis tourney final

Karachi:Pakistan No.1 Aqeel Khan overpowered Ahmed Chaudhary in straight sets and made it to the final of men’s singles event in the PTF – ITA Islamabad Super Cup-2020 on Saturday at the PTF SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad.

Ahmed put a bit of resistance in the first set but Aqeel eventually managed to pull a straight-set 7-6(4), 6-0 victory and an expected place in the final.

However, in the first game of the tournament on Friday Aqeel lost the first set against Mudassir Murtaza. Aqeel lost the first game 4-6 before bouncing back to win second and third sets 6-1 and 6-1 to eventually pull a triumph and an expected place in semifinals.

“Mudassir played brilliantly in the first set and I was taken by surprise,” Aqeel told PPI. “But then I tried to put my best from the start in next games.”

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is organizing this tournament for top eight men’s and top junior players of the country. He added that it was very good be back in action after six months of dormancy.

“Practicing is different thing and playing competitive matches is different. It is great to be back in action,” he added.

Aqeel will face Muzammil Murtaza in the final, who also recorded a straight-set triumph in semifinals against Mohammad Abid. He recorded 6-4, 6-2 win.

In Junior’s 18 and under semi-finals, Mohammad Huzaifa Khan dropped a set against Zalan Khan before recording a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 victory. Hamid Israr defeated Sami Zeb Khan by 6-3, 6-4 score.