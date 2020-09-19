(Tennis): Ibrahim thrashes Azhar to claim tennis tourney title

Karachi: Ibrahim Iltifat recorded a straight-set win against Azhar Katchi in the climax of men’s singles event to claim the event’s title in the inaugural Taqwiyat Ul Iman School Tennis Championship, which concluded here Saturday at Union Club.

Ibrahim proved to be a better player among the two unexpected opponents in the final after he defeated Azhar by 6-3, 6-0 score. Ibrahim elbowed top seed while Azhar defeated second seed in semifinals to form a completely unexpected final line-up.

In ladies singles final, Eraj Batool overpowered Varisha Khan by 8- 4 score.

In men’s doubles climax, Zubair Raja and Saad Salim thrashed S. Oanuddin and Eibad Sarwar by 8-2 score.

Ayaan Yousuf overpowered Ahsan Ahmed by 6-2, 6-2 score to claim Under-15 singles title. In Under-13 singles final, Ahsan Ahmed dropped a set before beating Dhuraf Das by 4-2, 3-5, 10-0 score.