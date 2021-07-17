Rawalpindi, July 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):Terrorists targeted Security Forces using an IED in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni. An officer Capt Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman embraced Shahadat. Search operation is in progress to apprehend the perpetrators. Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces are determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs.

Terrorists targeted Security Forces using an IED in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni

