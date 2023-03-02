Tessori says clean and green Karachi is his dream

KARACHI:Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that clean and green Karachi is his dream and every step is being taken to realize the same.

This he said while talking with a five-member delegation of National Forum on Environment and Health (NFEH) at Governor House here today. The delegation was led by Mr. Naeem Qureshi, others members included. He said that “I am wishing to provide a clean and green environment for Karachiites”, which was their basic right. They must also cooperate in this initiative and avoid throwing garbage on roads, he appealed.

The Governor Sindh said that plantation is being carried out throughout Karachi and Administrator Karachi was busy in beautifying roads, green belts and roundabout of the city. NFEH must endeavor more for creating awareness regarding clean and green Karachi, he added. During the meeting clean and green Karachi initiative, plantation strategy for various city areas and other matters of mutual interests were discussed in details.