Textile sector witnessing boom due to PM’s pro-industry policies: Farrukh 

Islamabad, February 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that regardless of COVID-19, the textile sector is witnessing boom due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pro-industry policies.
In a tweet on Wednesday, he said the textile exports remained 1.55 billion dollars during the month of January, registering a growth of seventeen percent. He said the total volume of textile exports during the first seven months of current fiscal year has reached 10.93 billion dollars with twenty-five percent increase.
