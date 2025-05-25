A delegation from the Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) met with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, to address key issues impacting the textiles and apparel sector.
The meeting, led by PTC Chairman Fawad Anwar, aimed to discuss tariff and tax rationalization, energy pricing, and other critical policy interventions to enhance competitiveness and growth in the industry.
Chairman Anwar highlighted the sector’s potential to significantly boost annual exports by US$ 3-4 billion, contingent on an enabling environment. In response, the Commerce Minister assured the delegation of support in the upcoming Federal Budget and emphasized the government’s commitment to regional tariff parity. A committee led by the Finance Minister is in place to develop a framework for tariff rationalization.
Discussions also covered regionally competitive energy tariffs and the effective use of the Export Development Fund. The PTC suggested the introduction of Green Credit Schemes to meet international sustainability standards and further industrial decarbonization efforts. The minister recognized the importance of policy consistency and noted that supporting the export industry is crucial for economic growth.
The delegation underscored the sector’s shift towards renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, and stressed the need for continued government support. Commerce Minister Jam Kamal reiterated the urgency of aligning economic policy with exporters’ needs to spur industrial growth.
The meeting concluded with a commitment to ongoing dialogue to ensure that budgetary measures align with the priorities of Pakistan’s textiles and apparel sector, a vital component of the national economy.