A shutdown strike was observed in Thatta, including Sujawal and Tando Muhammad Khan, on the call of Jamaat-e-Islami to express solidarity with Palestinian Muslims.
All major commercial centers and petrol pumps in Thatta city remained closed, and public transport was also suspended.
Jamaat-e-Islami workers were seen patrolling the city on motorcycles.
During the strike, people demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing aggression by Israel on Palestine. They stated that the entire nation stand with Palestinian brothers.